Shehnaaz Gill announces release date of her upcoming music video

Indian actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill is all set to feature in hit Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s new song Moon Rise which is slated to release on January 10.
The dynamic duo dropped the poster of the upcoming song where they can be seen touting a romantic pose.
The caption read: “Super excited to bring to you #Moonrise from #ManOfTheMoon. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. Stay tuned.”
View this post on Instagram
Last year, the audio version of Guru’s song has been released. Now, he is officially bringing the music video of Moon Rise. The song is a guaranteed treat for both Gill and Randhawa’s fans.
On the work front, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 03, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.6
|235.85
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.50
|156.80
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.16
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,250.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.