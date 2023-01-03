Shehnaaz Gill announces release date of her upcoming music video

Indian actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill is all set to feature in hit Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s new song Moon Rise which is slated to release on January 10.

The dynamic duo dropped the poster of the upcoming song where they can be seen touting a romantic pose.

The caption read: “Super excited to bring to you #Moonrise from #ManOfTheMoon. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. Stay tuned.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

Last year, the audio version of Guru’s song has been released. Now, he is officially bringing the music video of Moon Rise. The song is a guaranteed treat for both Gill and Randhawa’s fans.

On the work front, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in 2023.