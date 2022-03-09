Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir criticised over ‘poor’ parenting skills

The hype around our celebrity couples is not new but Pakistan's power couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir can leave the Internet into a frenzy with their adorable exchanges.

This time around, the celebrity couple had landed in hot waters after the keyboard warriors bashed their parenting skills.

Taking to Instagram, the Raqs-e-Bismil star shared adorable family portraits where the cute trio was spotted out at a dinner.

However, a click of baby Alyana resting at the dining table has left the fans irked. "Parenting done right", captioned the Sabaat star.

People are criticizing and questioning Khan and Shabbir's parenting style. The keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards them. The netizens bashed the couple for being irresponsible parents.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.