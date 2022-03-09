India’s ex-intelligence officer rapes girl after luring her with job offer

NEW DELHI – A former Indian intelligence officer raped a woman after luring her with a job offer.

Reports in Indian media said the 60-year-old man, a former Intelligence Bureau officer in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, sexually assaulted the 17-year-old girl by luring her on the pretext of giving her a job.

The culprit is reportedly a friend of the victim’s father who took the girl to a hotel on March 7. The man then dropped her back home and warned her not to tell the incident to her parents.

Despite being warned, the victim shared her ordeal with the family. Delhi police then booked the man under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused has been at large while multiple teams have been formed to arrest him, cops said.

India’s capital city, New Delhi, was earlier titled the rape capital due to the highest number of crimes against women. The city accounted for nearly a third of the total number of such heinous crimes.

