PIA blacklists passenger who faked heart attack on flight to Canada

KARACHI – A passenger traveling Toronto from PIA flight PK-783 showed symptoms of cardiac arrest mid-air and the aircraft was then diverted for medical emergency.

Reports in local media said a passenger, identified as Syed Waseh, was traveling to Canada from the country’s largest metropolis when he complained of chest discomfort.

The flight then landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, and ambulances of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and physicians team rushed him for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the national flag carrier was skeptical about the heart attack as doctors didn’t confirm any sign of cardiac arrest. All reports and scans of the 33-year-old person were reportedly normal.

Later, PIA spokesman said the passenger was blacklisted by PIA incurred losses of Rs12.5 million after it had to de-fuel the plane and had to land with only 100 tonnes in the fuel tank, per reports.