Pakistan Army Chief, Chinese Charge d' Affairs discuss CPEC, regional security

RAWALPINDI – Chinese Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Ms. Pang Chunxue called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and regional security, the military media wing said Wednesday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC, and regional security in detail.

During the meeting, Pakistan’s top commander said Islamabad values Beijing’s role in global and regional affairs saying we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship.

General Bajwa reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability.

ISPR said the visiting dignitary commended COAS Bajwa for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in the South Asian country and efforts towards regional stability.

Pakistan scraps exhausting approval process for ... 11:53 AM | 8 Feb, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Pakistani officials have spared Chinese investors from taking long approvals before launching any ...

Ms Chunxue also expressed satisfaction over progress on China Pakistan multi billionaire project ensuring to play her role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation between two sides.