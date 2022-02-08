Pakistan scraps exhausting approval process for Chinese investors in SEZ projects
Web Desk
11:53 AM | 8 Feb, 2022
Pakistan scraps exhausting approval process for Chinese investors in SEZ projects
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani officials have spared Chinese investors from taking long approvals before launching any project in special economic zones under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Reports in local media said Islamabad makes the move as both countries agreed to move forward with the second phase of the multibillion-dollar project. It comes days after Prime Minister’s visit to Beijing,

Khan, during his four-day visit, held meetings with state-owned companies in Beijing and exchange words on investment opportunities. He held around 20 meetings with representatives of nearly 500 Chinese firms to help bring investment to the country.

PM’s special advisor on CPEC Khalid Mansoor said Chinese companies have been facilitated with compliance regime and they are not required to obtain no-objection certificates from 37 different departments before launching any investment project in the SEZs.

CPEC Authority provides a one-window facility to Chinese investors. If their issues still remain unresolved, then the PM House is there to address the issues, he said.

During the back-to-back meetings, Khan highlighted investment opportunities in textile, pharmaceutical, footwear, information technology, cottage industry, and agriculture sectors in Pakistan.

PM Imran woos Chinese companies to invest in ... 01:17 PM | 5 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan invited Chinese investors to benefit from Pakistan’s special economic ...

Mansoor also mentioned that during the Phase-I of CPEC, out of $53 billion, investments of $25 billion were materialized whereas [those of] $28 billion were under consideration.

Meanwhile, Chinese companies would help set up a steel and metal recycling plant in Gwadar within three years under Phase-2, which would produce metals worth $4.5 billion for exports besides creating 40,000 jobs.

Pakistan has received commitments from China for getting investments for various sectors for establishing industrial units in the Special Economic Zones.

CPEC delivering tangible benefits to people of ... 12:46 PM | 4 Feb, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is delivering tangible ...

More From This Category
Gen Nadeem Raza installed as second colonel in ...
01:50 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
PM Imran hopes for resolution of Kashmir conflict ...
01:25 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
US-based Pakistani man garners $150m for 'largest ...
12:52 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
Federal Shariat court trashes plea against PM ...
12:27 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
Saudi Interior Minister calls on Pakistan’s ...
11:26 AM | 8 Feb, 2022
PM Imran, Army chief arrive in Balochistan to ...
10:49 AM | 8 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie responds to a letter from an Afghan girl in distress
12:14 AM | 8 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr