PM Imran woos Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s special economic zones
Huge investment on the way as PM finalises deals with firms in Beijing
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan invited Chinese investors to benefit from Pakistan’s special economic zones as the government offered business-friendly policies for foreign investors.
A report of a state-run news agency said the premier held a series of meetings with the executives of Chinese State-owned and private corporate sectors. During the meeting, Khan explained that Pakistan is offering a conducive environment for investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Meanwhile, the corporate leaders briefed the Pakistani premier on the progress of their ongoing projects in Pakistan. They also showed keen interest in expanding investments in projects related to the recycling of metals and paper, energy, textile, fiber-optics networks, housing, dairy, and water management, per the APP report.
It also added that PM was accompanied by federal ministers, advisers, and senior officials in the meetings.
Later, Imran Khan also interacted with a variety of Chinese state-owned and private companies which expressed the desire to establish a $3.5 billion worth reprocessing park in Gwadar and a $350 million worth textile cluster near Lahore.
Chinese fertilizer companies also evinced to invest in the export-oriented growth of corn and soybeans besides another one interested in the dairy sector to enhance the export of milk and other dairy products while another Chinese textile firm also planned to build a textile cluster over 100 acres of land on Lahore-Kasur Road by investing $350 million which would also create around 20,000 jobs.
Watch: Pakistan PM Imran attends Beijing Winter ... 06:23 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
BEIJING – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 ...
Khan, who is on a four-day visit to China, attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 to show solidarity with the neighboring state as the West announced a diplomatic boycott of the event.
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Kashmir Solidarity Day: Posters carrying pictures of PM Imran, Army ...03:06 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
-
-
- PSL 7: Players to get state guest level security in Lahore02:15 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Another Indian college bans hijab clad Muslim students as row deepens01:48 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- PSL 7 : Peshawar Zalmi drops second anthem sung by Farhan Saeed11:19 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
- PSL7 – Kings' anthem ‘Yeh Hai Karachi’ wins hearts08:45 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Adeel Akhtar and Aleem Khan bag nominations at BAFTA Awards 202210:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021