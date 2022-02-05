PM Imran woos Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s special economic zones

Huge investment on the way as PM finalises deals with firms in Beijing
Web Desk
01:17 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
PM Imran woos Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s special economic zones
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan invited Chinese investors to benefit from Pakistan’s special economic zones as the government offered business-friendly policies for foreign investors.

A report of a state-run news agency said the premier held a series of meetings with the executives of Chinese State-owned and private corporate sectors. During the meeting, Khan explained that Pakistan is offering a conducive environment for investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Meanwhile, the corporate leaders briefed the Pakistani premier on the progress of their ongoing projects in Pakistan. They also showed keen interest in expanding investments in projects related to the recycling of metals and paper, energy, textile, fiber-optics networks, housing, dairy, and water management, per the APP report.

It also added that PM was accompanied by federal ministers, advisers, and senior officials in the meetings.

Later, Imran Khan also interacted with a variety of Chinese state-owned and private companies which expressed the desire to establish a $3.5 billion worth reprocessing park in Gwadar and a $350 million worth textile cluster near Lahore.

Chinese fertilizer companies also evinced to invest in the export-oriented growth of corn and soybeans besides another one interested in the dairy sector to enhance the export of milk and other dairy products while another Chinese textile firm also planned to build a textile cluster over 100 acres of land on Lahore-Kasur Road by investing $350 million which would also create around 20,000 jobs.

Watch: Pakistan PM Imran attends Beijing Winter ... 06:23 PM | 4 Feb, 2022

BEIJING – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 ...

Khan, who is on a four-day visit to China, attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 to show solidarity with the neighboring state as the West announced a diplomatic boycott of the event.

More From This Category
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Posters carrying pictures ...
03:06 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
Coal mine blast kills five workers in Quetta
02:35 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
Pakistan Army Chief stresses on need for efforts ...
12:26 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
Security forces kill 2 terrorists in North ...
11:52 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran, President Alvi ...
10:42 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other ...
10:08 AM | 5 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lata Mangeshkar put on ventilator as health deteriorates again
02:44 PM | 5 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr