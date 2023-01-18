Search

Pakistan expects dollar influx from next week, says SBP governor amid economic turmoil

Web Desk 06:40 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad said on Wednesday the country was likely to receive dollar inflow from the next week amid depleting foreign exchange reserves and delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.

He stated this in his address at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry while assuring business community that the dollar influx would remove restrictions on imports.

Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government has been making efforts to secure financing from friendly states and loan tranche from the global lander, which has been pending since September last, as the foreign reserves has dropped to $4 billion dollars.

The central bank chief said the foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan would start increasing after the inflow of dollars in coming week. However, he did not disclose the source of the inflow.

He acknowledged the difficulties being faced by the importers due to restrictions, adding that these would be lifted after achieving stable foreign exchange reserves.

Saying plans have been made to extend facilities to business community, he maintained that decisions regarding import were made keeping in view the level of reserves.

Last year, the government imposed a ban on the import of luxury items to avoid a balance of payment crisis but withdrew some of the restrictions to facilitate the industrial sector. 

UAE agrees to rollover $2bn Pakistan debt, provide additional $1bn

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.4 238.9
Euro EUR 269.5 271.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.1 68.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.1 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 171.75 173
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.78 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 184.8 186.15
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.43 2.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 175 176.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120

