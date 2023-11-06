Ghulam Shabbir, world's 'tallest' man from Pakistan, passes away in Saudi Arabia

Ghulam Shabbir, who once held the title of the world’s tallest man, passed away in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday after a protracted illness. He was 43.

Shabbir was 7 feet and 8 inches tall. He was born in Lalian, Punjab, in 1980.

He claimed to have held the title of the world’s tallest man from 2000 to 2006.

According to an Arab News report, Shabbir lived mostly in Dubai where he took part in advertising campaigns and entertainment programmes.

He needed everything to be tailor-made for him to fit his measurements. He wore shoes with a length of 40cm.