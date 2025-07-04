Two children in critical condition as 3 mauled by pet lion near Lahore’s Johar Town

LAHORE – Three individuals including two children were mauled by a pet lion, kept by person illegally, in an area of Lahore.

A terrifying incident unfolded in the Shah Di Khoi area of Lahore when a pet lion kept at the residence of a man known as Malik Shani attacked two children and a woman, leaving all three seriously injured.

According to initial reports, the lion escaped by jumping over a wall and began attacking passersby on the street. The first victim was a woman who was knocked to the ground and mauled by the lion, but managed to survive the attack. The lion then continued rampaging and attacked two children.

The injured—7-year-old Azhan and 5-year-old Zoya—were rushed to Jinnah Hospital, where both remain in critical condition in the emergency surgical unit. The woman also received medical treatment for her injuries.

Witnesses said panic spread quickly through the neighborhood as the lion roamed freely and attacked at random. Residents expressed outrage and fear, criticizing the owner for keeping a wild animal in a residential area.

Following the incident, the Wildlife Department was dispatched to the scene on the orders of DIG Operations. Officials successfully captured and secured the lion. The animal has since been taken into custody by wildlife authorities.

DIG Operations has ordered strict legal action against those responsible. In a statement issued by the department’s public relations office, the DIG emphasized that the safety of citizens is a top priority. He further stated that no individual will be allowed to endanger lives for personal amusement or exotic pet keeping.

The incident has sparked renewed concerns about the illegal ownership of wild animals in urban areas and the lack of enforcement of wildlife regulations.