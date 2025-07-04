Unbeaten Pakistan clinch title at Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025

SEOUL – Pakistan has emerged victorious in the Plate Division final of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship held in South Korea, by defeating the Maldives with a commanding score of 60-35.

Maintaining an unbeaten streak throughout the tournament, the Pakistani team showcased consistent performance, winning all seven of their matches, including the final. In the decisive game, Pakistan kept full control, preventing the Maldives from gaining the lead in any quarter.

A day earlier, the Pakistan team qualified for the final of the Asian youth girls netball Championship, defeating Japan by 64-39 goals, in the semi-final match in South Korea

Pakistan not only achieved its sixth consecutive victory but also qualified for the final.

The tournament featured 11 national teams split into two divisions. Group A, designated as the Gold Cup Division, included Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and India.

Group B, which competed for the Plate Division, comprised Chinese Taipei, Japan, South Korea, Pakistan, Maldives, and Saudi Arabia.