Czech climber dies during Nanga Parbat expedition in Pakistan

GILGTI – A Czech mountaineer, Klára Kolouchová, tragically lost her life after falling between Camp 1 and Camp 2 during an expedition on Nanga Parbat, officials in Diamer district of Gilgit Baltistan confirmed.

Kolouchová, 46, was part of a seven-member international climbing team, which included her husband. The group arrived in Pakistan on June 15 and reached the base camp of Nanga Parbat two days later.

According to Diamer’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Nizamuddin, members of the expedition team confirmed her death after descending back to base camp. However, her body remains at the location of the fall. Authorities are currently working to pinpoint the exact area before initiating a recovery operation.

The fall reportedly happened around 4:00 a.m. local time, as stated by the Alpine Club of Pakistan. Rescue personnel and high-altitude porters have been sent to the region, though recovery is expected to be challenging due to the mountain’s rugged and dangerous terrain.

Alpine Club of Pakistan’s vice president Karrar Haidri has expressed deep sorrow over death of the Czech mountaineer, calling her an “inspiration to climbers worldwide”.

“We are devastated by the loss of Klára Kolouchova, an extraordinary mountaineer who had conquered some of the world’s highest peaks,” Haidri said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and the global climbing community during this painful time.”

Kolouchová was widely recognized for her accomplishments in high-altitude mountaineering, becoming the first Czech woman to summit both Mount Everest and K2. Her Nanga Parbat expedition was part of her larger goal to conquer all 14 of the world’s peaks over 8,000 meters.

Nanga Parbat, standing at 8,125 meters, is Pakistan’s second-highest mountain and among the most perilous. Often referred to as the “Killer Mountain,” it has a fatality rate of approximately 22% and has claimed over 60 lives to date.