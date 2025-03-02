Minimum Fitrana and Fidyah values for 2025 announced

ISLAMABAD – Renowned religious scholar and former chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, has announced that the minimum amount for Fitrana and Fidya this year is set at Rs 240 per person.

In his statement, Mufti Muneeb urged the wealthy to give Fitrana, Fidya, and Kaffara according to their financial capacity.

He explained that the Fidya based on wheat flour is Rs. 240, Rs. 700 for barley, Rs. 4,000 for high-quality dates, and Rs. 6,400 for premium raisins.

Mufti Muneeb further added that the Kaffara for breaking a fast is feeding 60 needy people two meals each.