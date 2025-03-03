Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 3 March 2025 Monday

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on March 3, 2025, in the open market.

On Monday, 1 USD is 280 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 293.25 PKR, 1 British Pound is 353.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.3 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 76.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today 3 March 2025

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 280 for buying and 280.7 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.75.