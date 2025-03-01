Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 March 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee witnessed slight changes against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on March 1, 2025, in the open market.
On Saturday, 1 USD is 280 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 293.25 PKR, 1 British Pound is 353.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.3 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 76.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today 1 March 2025
USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 280 for buying and 280.7 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 280.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|293.25
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.5
|178.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.85
|745.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195.1
|197.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.59
|37.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.48
|38.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.11
|3.2
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.88
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.75
|908.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.54
|63.14
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|158.9
|160.9
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|24.81
|25.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.15
|730.65
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.3
|76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.25
|211.25
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.35
|25.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|303.71
|306.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.13
|8.28