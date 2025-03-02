Fifa Lifts Suspension On Pakistan Football Federation

ISLAMABAD – FIFA has officially lifted the suspension on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

According to reports, FIFA informed PFF of its decision after the PFF Congress approved constitutional amendments.

Shahid Khokhar, a member of the PFF Normalization Committee, confirmed the suspension’s end, thanking FIFA and AFC for their continuous support.

Last month, FIFA had suspended PFF’s membership due to the Congress’s failure to approve electoral reforms.

Following an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, the newly elected PFF Congress accepted FIFA’s proposed constitutional amendments with a majority vote, paving the way for the suspension to be lifted.