Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 3 March 2025 – Gold Rate Per Tola and 10 Grams

Gold rate per tola price is Rs300,000 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat hovers around Rs257,201 on March 3, 2025 Monday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 279,766 per tola, 21 Karat 267,050, and 18 Karat at 228,900.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rate

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs 308,000 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs 264,060

Gold Rates in Karachi today