Australia have a tough task ahead as India set 206-run target to qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals

Australia faces a challenging task to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals after India posted a formidable 205/5 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on Monday.
Mitchell Marsh and his team need to chase down 206 runs in 15.3 overs to secure a spot in the final four. They can extend the chase to 16 overs if they manage to score 210. If Australia fails to meet these targets, India will advance to the semi-finals.
Additionally, if Australia scores less than 149 runs, they will be eliminated from the tournament.
Should Australia win after 15.3 overs, their qualification will depend on the outcome of the match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
India set a 206-run target after Australia opted to field first. The highlight of India's innings was captain Rohit Sharma’s explosive 92 runs off 41 balls, featuring seven fours and eight sixes, breaking multiple records in the process.
India's innings started poorly with star batter Virat Kohli returning to the pavilion without scoring. However, Sharma’s aggressive play continued despite losing his partner.
Sharma scored 29 runs in an over against Mitchell Starc, hitting four sixes and a four, igniting his charge against the Australian bowlers, which continued until the end of his innings.
The 37-year-old was on track for a century, but Starc's yorker ended his innings. After Sharma's departure, Suryakumar Yadav contributed a quick 31 runs off 16 balls, while Shivam Dube added 28 off 22.
Hardik Pandya provided a crucial 27 runs off 17 deliveries down the order, helping India reach 205/5 in 20 overs.
For Australia, Starc and Marcus Stoinis took two wickets each, Josh Hazlewood picked one, while Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa went wicketless.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.