Pacer Haris Rauf clears second coronavirus test, to join squad in England soon
DERBY – Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has cleared his second Covid-19 test and is eligible to join the squad in England, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday.
As per the protocols he was tested twice – Monday and Wednesday.
He is expected to travel over the weekend. Details of his travel plan will be shared in due course.
Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammad Amir has joined the Pakistan squad in Derby after clearing both Covid-19 tests.
Amir left for England from Lahore on 24 July and, as per the UK government’s guidelines, was in isolation for a period of five days during which he was tested twice.
The first Test mach will be played between Pakistan and England on August 5.
