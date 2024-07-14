PCB decides to cut salaries of Babar Azam, others after world cup debacle

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to cut the salaries of national team players over their unimpressive performance in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Reports said the salaries of the players, who have signed contract with board, will be reduced while their categories will remain same.

Various popular players have expressed concerns over the extreme step of reducing the salaries and most of them are unlikely to sign the central contract for 2024-25.

The salaries of players including skipper Babar Azam, who are included in category A of the central contract, will revised down to Rs4 million from Rs6 million.

On the other hand, the board has refused to issued the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to players, who are part of the teams for all three formats of cricket, in order to save them from potential injuries and workload.

It is recalled that Pakistan suffered early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 as they even failed to qualify for the Super Eights of the mega cricket event.