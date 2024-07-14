Renowned stage actor Mujahid Rana passes away at 60

LAHORE - Mujahid Rana, a distinguished figure in Pakistani stage and television, has passed away at the age of 60. According to family sources, the actor had been suffering from liver and spinal ailments and was receiving treatment at Mayo Hospital’s East Medical Ward for the past week.
Mujahid Rana's funeral prayers were held at Data Darbar, followed by his burial at a local cemetery. The news of his passing has left a void in the entertainment industry and triggered a wave of grief among his peers and fans.
Throughout his illustrious career, Mujahid Rana appeared in thousands of stage dramas and numerous television serials, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his audience. His death has not only created a gap in the industry but has also sent ripples of sorrow across the community.
Fans and colleagues have been expressing their condolences and praying for his forgiveness, mourning the loss of an exceptional talent who dedicated his life to the arts.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 14, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
