Search

Lifestyle

Renowned stage actor Mujahid Rana passes away at 60

05:12 PM | 14 Jul, 2024
mujahid rana passes away

LAHORE -  Mujahid Rana, a distinguished figure in Pakistani stage and television, has passed away at the age of 60. According to family sources, the actor had been suffering from liver and spinal ailments and was receiving treatment at Mayo Hospital’s East Medical Ward for the past week.

Mujahid Rana's funeral prayers were held at Data Darbar, followed by his burial at a local cemetery. The news of his passing has left a void in the entertainment industry and triggered a wave of grief among his peers and fans.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mujahid Rana appeared in thousands of stage dramas and numerous television serials, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his audience. His death has not only created a gap in the industry but has also sent ripples of sorrow across the community.

Fans and colleagues have been expressing their condolences and praying for his forgiveness, mourning the loss of an exceptional talent who dedicated his life to the arts.

Lifestyle

05:33 PM | 14 Jul, 2024

Mahira Khan, Sara Ali Khan dazzle in identical Iqbal Hussain couture

05:12 PM | 14 Jul, 2024

Renowned stage actor Mujahid Rana passes away at 60

10:13 AM | 14 Jul, 2024

Dur-e-Fishan gets fat shamed for her recent appearance in viral video

10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Sania Mirza dazzles at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ...

12:47 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

John Cena’s epic Bhangra at Anant Ambani's wedding goes viral

09:14 AM | 13 Jul, 2024

Stars, glitz, and unmatched luxury as Anant Ambani ties knot with ...

Lifestyle

05:44 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Hania Aamir's look-alike from India takes social media by storm

12:23 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha expecting first baby

08:15 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Ali Zafar shares love-filled photos with wife Ayesha Fazli from UK

11:25 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Here is how much money was ...

02:56 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Yashma Gill shares her two cents on friendship with Babar Azam

Advertisement

Latest

11:35 PM | 14 Jul, 2024

Another Pakistani journalist shot dead

Gold & Silver

05:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant rise

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 14 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 14, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 301.25  303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: