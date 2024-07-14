Renowned stage actor Mujahid Rana passes away at 60

LAHORE - Mujahid Rana, a distinguished figure in Pakistani stage and television, has passed away at the age of 60. According to family sources, the actor had been suffering from liver and spinal ailments and was receiving treatment at Mayo Hospital’s East Medical Ward for the past week.

Mujahid Rana's funeral prayers were held at Data Darbar, followed by his burial at a local cemetery. The news of his passing has left a void in the entertainment industry and triggered a wave of grief among his peers and fans.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mujahid Rana appeared in thousands of stage dramas and numerous television serials, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his audience. His death has not only created a gap in the industry but has also sent ripples of sorrow across the community.

Fans and colleagues have been expressing their condolences and praying for his forgiveness, mourning the loss of an exceptional talent who dedicated his life to the arts.