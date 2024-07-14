Sahil Adeem faces legal action over hate speech against Sindhis

Sahil Adeem, a well-known scholar, finds himself at the center of a legal storm after a case was registered against him in Karachi for making hateful remarks against the Sindhi community. The investigation has now commenced following the resurgence of a controversial video.

The video, which surfaced on social media recently, dates back approximately one and a half years. In it, Adeem is heard making derogatory comments about Sindhis during a discussion on the historical Islamic concept of Ghazwa-e-Hind. He is recorded saying, "Either we rectify ourselves through our own Ghazwa-e-Hind or we conduct a Ghazwa-e-Sindh."

Furthermore, Adeem's inflammatory remarks included an unfounded and offensive claim that "Sindhi people offer their daughters to feudal lords before marriage." He went on to say, "They call themselves Muslims, but their actions are worse than those of Hindus."

The release of this video has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with users, particularly from the Sindhi community, demanding action against Adeem. Responding to a lawyer's petition, the police have filed a case against Adeem at Karachi's City Police Station under various sections, including incitement of hatred and promoting enmity between different groups.

While the police have initiated an investigation as of July 13, no arrest has been made yet.

Sahil Adeem, son of the renowned poet and writer Adeem Hashmi, hails from Punjab and is primarily known for his lectures on YouTube. He has also made appearances on television programs. Recently, Adeem faced backlash for his comments on a TV show where he labeled 95% of the women in the country as ignorant.

The case against Sahil Adeem has once again highlighted the sensitive nature of communal harmony in Pakistan and the significant impact of social media in bringing such issues to the forefront. The investigation continues as authorities delve deeper into the accusations.