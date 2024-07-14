Pakistan notifies new electricity base tariff slabs after latest hike 

ISLAMABAD – The Finance Division has issued a notification, increasing the base tariff of electricity by up to Rs7.12 per unit after the government and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved it.

Lifeline consumers using up to 50 units per month will continue to pay Rs3.95 per unit, and those using 51 to 100 units per month will pay Rs7.74 per unit.

Furthermore, those who are consuming up to 200 units per month have been exempted from increase in the base tariff for three months. They will play old price during July, August and September.

For consumers using 201 to 300 units per month, the new rate will be Rs34.26 per unit, reflecting a Rs7.12 increase. Those using 301 to 400 units will see an increase of Rs7.02, bringing the rate to Rs39.15 per unit. Consumers using 401 to 500 units will face a hike of Rs6.12, with the rate reaching Rs41.36 per unit.

For usage of 501 to 600 units, the rate will be Rs42.78 per unit, an increase of Rs6.12, and for 601 to 700 units, the rate will be Rs43.92 per unit, also an increase of Rs6.12. For those using more than 700 units, the rate will be Rs48.84 per unit, after Rs6.12 increase.

The revised tariff will also be applicable to consumers of the Karachi Electric.