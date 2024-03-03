Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 9 Live Streaming

Karachi Kings eye comeback in Pakistan Super League season 9 as they lock horns with Multan Sultans on February 3.

Shan Masood's men recently moved to the fifth spot on the points table after suffering narrow defeats against Quetta Gladiators and United.

Kings will be hosting Multan Sultans in 19th game of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9. So far, the team managed to win 2 out of 5 fixtures and amid struggle, Kings will be without key player Kieron Pollard.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, are at top of league with 10 points from six matches. Rizwan led team performed best in this season.

PSL Live Streaming

The game between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Today PSL Match Live Streaming on Web