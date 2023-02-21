PSL8: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan joins Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE – Afghanistan’s star spin bowler and Lahore Qalandars player Rashid Khan arrived in Pakistan on late Monday to take part in the reminder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition.

On twitter, the Lahore Qalandars welcomed the star cricketer saying “Khush Amdeed’ (welcome).

England’s Sam Billings was playing for Lahore as a replacement for Khan after defending champions Qalandars roped him in for the PSL 2023 in an online Replacement Draft.

The 24-year-old spinner would be participating in the face-off between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators which would be played in Karachi today.

The leg-spinner was unable to ensure his participation due to the responsibilities at home.