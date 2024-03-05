Search

PSL 9, Match 21: Peshawar Zalmi lock horns with Multan Sultans today

12:32 PM | 5 Mar, 2024
PSL 9, Match 21: Peshawar Zalmi lock horns with Multan Sultans today

Pakistan Super League season nine PSL 9's action continues to unfold, with Peshawar Zalmi locking horns with Multan Sultans today.

The fixture between Peshawar and Multan will start at 7:00pm on Tuesday. 

Table toppers Multan Sultans will be looking to advance in the game, holding the top spot while Peshawar Zalmi is struggling before playoffs.

In this season, Zalmi remains the only squad who defeated Babar Azam's men. 

On Monday, Yellow Storm met a setback, losing to Islamabad United by 29 runs while Multan secured a victory in last encounter against Karachi Kings.

Tuesday's game promises an action-packed game for fans.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Dan Mousley, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Salman Irshad 

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Reeza Hendricks, Usman Khan (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Ali

