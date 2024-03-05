Peshawar Zalmi VS Multan Sultans PSL 9, Match 21 Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League season nine PSL 9 continues in Rawalpindi and Tuesday's action will see Peshawar Zalmi taking on Multan Sultans.

As the action in country's flagship cricket league unfolds, the excitement of the fans continues to increase. As hundreds of Pakistanis are visiting stadiums each, people also search online platforms to watch PSL 9 games.

The game between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

PSL 9 Live Streaming

PSL 9 Live Streaming on Web