PSL 2024: Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq's bowling action reported as suspicious

03:34 PM | 7 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq's bowling action has been reported by umpire in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9).

The umpire reported his action during his side’s match against Karachi Kings. Match officials had also found his bowling action suspicious in the previous matches.

Usman Tariq’s bowling action is above the 15 degrees. The player has temporarily barred from participating in the PSL matches.

What is 15 degree rule in cricket?

An Illegal Bowling Action is where a player is throwing rather than bowling the ball. This is defined by the ICC as being where the player's elbow extends by an amount of more than 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released.

