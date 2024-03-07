How to get Rs5,000 cash under Sindh relief package for Ramadan? Check details

KARACHI – Newly-elected Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced the Ramadan relief package 2024 worth Rs22.5 billion.

The chief minister chaired a meeting regarding price control in Ramadan when he announced the relief package.

The announcement comes as the holy month is set to begin in Pakistan and other countries of the world from next week.

Rs5,000 Ramadan Fund for 66pc Sindh Population

Sindh government spokesperson said under the programme, cash amount of Rs5,000 will be given to 66 percent population of the province. He said the amount will be given to the low-income families.

Minimum Salary to Get Ramadan Fund in Sindh

People earning Rs34,000 or below will be given the cash amount. Every deserving family will be given Rs5,000

How to Receive Rs5,000 Cash Amount in Ramadan?

Deserving families will receive the amount of Rs5,000 in their bank accounts like the BISP cash programme.