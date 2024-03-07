Ring leader among two terrorists killed in KP operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two terrorists including a ring leader in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

An intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in Khyber district on night between March 6 and 7. During the conduct of operation, terrorist ring leader Shamrooz alias Sheenay, was killed by the security forces in exchange of fire.

In another operation conducted by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district, terrorist Mansoor was also successfully neutralized.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said, adding that they were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.