Ring leader among two terrorists killed in KP operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two terrorists including a ring leader in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.
An intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in Khyber district on night between March 6 and 7. During the conduct of operation, terrorist ring leader Shamrooz alias Sheenay, was killed by the security forces in exchange of fire.
In another operation conducted by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district, terrorist Mansoor was also successfully neutralized.
Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said, adding that they were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.
Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.07
|751.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.31
|917.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
