Security forces kill terrorist in DI Khan operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces on Tuesday killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan, said military’s media wing.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which terrorist Muhammad Sohail was killed, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies as well as target killings of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to wipe out any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Last week, the security forces in two separate intelligence-based operations killed nine terrorists, including a 'High-Value Target' in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

In an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in Tank District, two terrorists, HVT Rehmat Ullah also known as Badar Mansur and Ts Amjad also known as Babr were killed.

In another operation conducted in South Waziristan district, after intense fire exchange, seven terrorists were killed.