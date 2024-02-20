Search

ad
Pakistan

Security forces kill terrorist in DI Khan operation

07:41 PM | 20 Feb, 2024
Security forces kill terrorist in DI Khan operation
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Security forces on Tuesday killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan, said military’s media wing. 

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which terrorist Muhammad Sohail was killed, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.  

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies as well as target killings of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to wipe out any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Last week, the security forces in two separate intelligence-based operations killed nine terrorists, including a 'High-Value Target' in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

In an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in Tank District, two terrorists, HVT Rehmat Ullah also known as Badar Mansur and Ts Amjad also known as Babr were killed.

In another operation conducted in South Waziristan district, after intense fire exchange, seven terrorists were killed.

Two soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

07:41 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Security forces kill terrorist in DI Khan operation

06:49 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

BISE Lahore Matric examination roll number slip 2024 available for ...

05:53 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

SHC orders immediate removal of indecent content from Facebook, other ...

04:52 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Shahid Chaudhry – Meet first Pakistani man to become judge in Canada

04:36 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

PTI demands ECP chief’s resignation for failing to hold fair ...

03:23 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

IHC issues arrest warrants for DC Islamabad Irfan Memon in contempt ...

Pakistan

09:24 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Balaj Tipu: Son of late gangster Tipu Truckanwala murdered in Lahore

01:21 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

X, formerly Twitter, blocked in Pakistan amid protests against poll ...

06:28 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Balaj Tipu’s murderer turns out to be a former intelligence official

12:24 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Wet spell to continue as PMD forecast more ...

02:06 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

American hunter pays Rs349 million to kill Kashmiri Markhor in Chitral

03:13 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

‘Adenovirus’: Karachi faces new virus amid weather change

Advertisement

Latest

07:42 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Passport mandatory for travel, affirms minister as protest continues in Balochistan

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Gold prices edge up in Pakistan despite no change in global rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 20 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 207
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: