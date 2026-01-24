Punjab to launch ‘Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar’ to provide Govt Land for Farming

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the launch of “Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar” program, under which government land across Punjab will be provided to 50,000 individuals for agriculture.

Immediate steps have been directed to ensure quick implementation of this ambitious initiative, aimed at boosting employment and agricultural productivity.“Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar” program has potential to transform agriculture, economy, and rural livelihoods. By providing government land to people from unpreviliged sector, it promotes agricultural productivity, food security, and sustainable farming, while encouraging youth to pursue farming as a viable career.

The program also creates hundreds of jobs across departments like Excise, Tourism Police, IT, and healthcare, contributing to the government’s goal of 1 million jobs in two years. Rural economies are likely to get boost through increased spending, livestock and cultural events, and local agribusiness opportunities.

The decision was made in the historic 32nd meeting of the Punjab Cabinet, chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz, several groundbreaking decisions were taken, including new projects and a futuristic development roadmap for the province. One major highlight: “Shandar Green Buses” will now operate not just at the district level, but at the tehsil level as well, revolutionizing public transport. The cabinet has also ordered the procurement of 1,000 electro buses, with a cashless payment system to be introduced from March 25. Passengers paying in cash will face higher fares, while T-Cash and bank card payments will be accepted seamlessly.

The cabinet also approved hundreds of new positions for young professionals in departments including CCD, Excise, Tourism Police, IT & Innovation, and TDCP. Special provisions were also made for continued employment of Specialized Healthcare ICT staff, and recruitment rules in Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums were relaxed to accelerate hiring.

Provincial administration also gave approval to recruit 216 constables for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, 1,000 for the Crime Control Department, and 980 new officers for Murree Tourism Police, marking a major expansion of law enforcement capacity in the province.

To promote rural economy and cultural heritage, the cabinet ordered Horse and Cattle Shows in all districts, alongside district-level events modeled on these shows. The Potohar region’s wheat crop is expected to thrive due to recent rainfall, offering a hopeful outlook for farmers.