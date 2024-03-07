Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Big news for KP citizens as Sehat Card facility being resorted; details inside

06:26 PM | 7 Mar, 2024
Big news for KP citizens as Sehat Card facility being resorted; details inside
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to resume the Sehat Card programme for permanent residents of the province months after it was suspended due to lack of funds, it emerged on Thursday 

In May 2023, the PTI government’s flagship health progamme was suspended due to the unavailability of funds, causing distress among citizens who could get treatment at various private hospitals for free of cost. 

The announcement to restore the Sehat Card facility came after PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur was elected as chief minister of KP as an independent candidate. 

All PTI-backed candidates contested elections 2024 as independent after their party symbol was withdrawn over false intra-party polls. 

When Will Sehat Card Service be Available in KP Again?

The Sehat Card facility will be available to all permanent residents of the province from first of Ramadan 2024, which is expected to begin on March 12.

Pakistan launches first-ever health insurance facility for transgender community

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

06:26 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Big news for KP citizens as Sehat Card facility being resorted; ...

06:04 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Ring leader among two terrorists killed in KP operations

05:22 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

How to get Rs5,000 cash under Sindh relief package for Ramadan? Check ...

04:27 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024: Minimum Nisab for Zakat deduction from bank accounts ...

03:23 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Latest update on free laptop, iPad scheme for students in Punjab

02:56 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

10th class maths past papers, model papers 2024 | Punjab Board

Pakistan

12:45 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Mufti Qavi spotted partying at night club in viral video

11:18 AM | 6 Mar, 2024

Sindh Police Jobs 2024 - Here's how to apply for Commando and ...

12:12 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Five Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia for murder during armed ...

05:32 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

SSGC lifts ban on new gas connection in these cities

03:49 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Punjab Police Special Branch jobs 2024: Here's how to apply

07:51 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

10th class Chemistry exams 2024: A look into guess papers and past ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:26 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Big news for KP citizens as Sehat Card facility being resorted; details inside

Gold & Silver

03:06 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Gold sees significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 7 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 282.1
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.07 751.07
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.31 917.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.04 318.54
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: