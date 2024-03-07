Big news for KP citizens as Sehat Card facility being resorted; details inside

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to resume the Sehat Card programme for permanent residents of the province months after it was suspended due to lack of funds, it emerged on Thursday

In May 2023, the PTI government’s flagship health progamme was suspended due to the unavailability of funds, causing distress among citizens who could get treatment at various private hospitals for free of cost.

The announcement to restore the Sehat Card facility came after PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur was elected as chief minister of KP as an independent candidate.

All PTI-backed candidates contested elections 2024 as independent after their party symbol was withdrawn over false intra-party polls.

When Will Sehat Card Service be Available in KP Again?

The Sehat Card facility will be available to all permanent residents of the province from first of Ramadan 2024, which is expected to begin on March 12.