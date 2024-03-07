Search

Sports

Parkha emerges title winner in 3rd Ghazala Ansari Julke Challenge Cup 

07:44 PM | 7 Mar, 2024
Parkha emerges title winner in 3rd Ghazala Ansari Julke Challenge Cup 

LAHORE – Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya Golf Club emerged as the title winner in the 3rd Ghazala Ansari Julke Challenge Cup that culminated at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Thursday.   

The tournament concluded with a grand prize distribution ceremony graced by Chairperson Finance of Lahore Gymkhana Sarmad Nadeem as chief guest, who represented Chairman of Lahore Gymkhana Salman Siddique in his absence. Other notable attendees were Captain Golf Club Raza Saeed, Chairperson of the Organizing Committee Dr. Asma Afzal Shami, Ladies Golf In-charge Ayesha Hamid, Tournament Director Mrs. Bela Azam, also representing sponsors Julke, Chief Referee Munazza Shaheen, prize winners, players and their families.   

Parkha Ijaz outperformed her competitors in the WAGR Open Category A, registering a remarkable aggregate gross score of 234, securing her the prestigious trophy. Following her was Humna Amjad, with an aggregate gross score of 243, while Dr. Aania Farooq clinched the third spot with a score of 251.  

The net category saw Bushra Fatima, hailed as a future star of Pakistan's golf circuit, winning with an impressive net score of 152. Amna Amjad and Ana James Gill rounded out the second and third places, respectively.  

In Category B, Uzma Khursheed took the top spot with a gross score of 199, closely followed by Shabana Waheed and Gulnaz Mehboob. The net category was dominated by Saqiba Batool, with Rabia Tiwana taking second place.  

The Category C saw Sadia Asim leading with a gross score of 198, with Mina Zainab and Rabia Rashid completing the top three. Arooj Kanwal won the net category, with Sobia Waseem and Babara Amin in pursuit.  

The seniors category celebrated Ayesha Hamid and Shehnaz Moin as the net and gross winners, respectively. Special accolades for nearest to the pin and longest drive were awarded to Parkha Ijaz and Bushra Fatima, respectively. 

Addressing the gathering, chief guest Sarmad Nadeem remarked, "This women's exclusive tournament consistently surpasses milestones with each passing year. The level of organization, particularly evident in the prize distribution ceremony, is truly exemplary and deserving of high praise. It is my sincere hope that we witness the gradual evolution of this tournament into a renowned international event."  

In her eloquent address, Dr. Asma Afzal Shami conveyed, "History has shown us that nations which flourish and progress are those that honor their past heroes. To commemorate the accomplishments of our esteemed women golfers from the past, we have organized a series of women's golf championships. These remarkable women serve as our inspirations and role models.  

"The highlight of the 3rd Ghazala Ansari Julke Challenge Cup was the unprecedented participation of 13 Category A girls in the WAGR Open category, setting a new benchmark for the tournament. Equally noteworthy was the inclusion of young talents from the ACE Junior Golf League. Their remarkable skills and performances significantly contributed to the event's prestige and demonstrated the bright future of golf," she emphasized.  

Expressing his sentiments, Asad Malik, the son of legendary golfer Ghazala Ansari, shared, “Dedicating this golf tournament in the name of Ghazala Ansari holds a special place in our hearts, and we are committed to organizing it annually.   

“The impeccable organization, management, and the prize distribution ceremony set a new standard, establishing it as one of the country's most professionally managed golf tournaments. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to Dr. Asma Afzal Shami and her team for orchestrating this event in such an exemplary and pioneering fashion,” he asserted.

Sports

07:44 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

