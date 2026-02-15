Petrol Price in Pakistan: New Expected Rates From February 16, 2026

ISLAMABAD — Road travel is about to get expensive after the February petrol price review. Fuel prices are set to increase, with Petrol expected to increase by Rs4.39 per litre and light Diesel by as much as Rs6.55.

Petrol and other petroleum products in Pakistan are expected to see an increase of up to Rs6.55 per litre starting February 16, 2026. Petrol prices are likely to rise by Rs4.39 per litre, while high-speed diesel is expected to go up by Rs5.40 per litre. Kerosene oil may increase by Rs4 per litre, and light diesel oil is projected to rise by Rs6.55 per litre.

Petrol Price Update

Fuel Type Expected Increase New Price Petrol 4.39 257.56 High-Speed Diesel 5.40 273.78 Kerosene Oil 4.00 179.80 Light Diesel Oil 6.55 160.96

If approved, the new prices will be: petrol at Rs257.56 per litre, high-speed diesel at Rs273.78 per litre, kerosene oil at Rs179.80 per litre, and light diesel oil at Rs160.96 per litre. The diesel price adjustments will take effect from February 16.

Officials said the initial work on the price revision has been completed. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is scheduled to forward its price recommendations to the Petroleum Division on Sunday.