What will be new Petrol, Diesel Price in Pakistan from February 16, 2025?

KARACHI – Pakistanis may face increase in Petrol, Diesel price as petroleum products are expected to become more expensive from February 16. 2025.

Sources shared by insiders claim that Petrol price could jump by Rs4.39 per liter, Diesel may increase by Rs5.40 per liter. Kerosene oil is expected to rise by Rs. 4 per liter. Light diesel oil (LDO) could increase by Rs. 6.55 per liter.

Product Current Price Expected Increase New Price Petrol 253.17 4.39 257.56 Diesel 268.38 5.40 273.78

The sources warn that this sharp increase will hit consumers and transporters hard, sending shockwaves through the economy.

Expected Petrol Price in Pakistan

The final decision rests with OGRA, which will review the working and consult with the Ministry of Finance and the Prime Minister before officially announcing the new rates.

Citizens are bracing for what could be a major blow to household budgets and everyday transport costs, with the fuel crisis potentially triggering wider price increases across the country.