Imran Khan’s Vision Loss report FALSE as Top Doctors Share Eye Health Update

ISLAMABAD – A team of top doctors examined former Prime Minister Imran Khan amid reports of his severe vision loss due to blood clot in his right eye.

The team, led by Dr. Nadeem Qureshi, Retina Specialist from Al Shifaand Dr. Arif, Head of PIMS Eye Department, arrived with an ambulance fully loaded with advanced instruments, including a slit lamp and OCT scanner, to carry out a thorough examination and treatment.

After detailed examination, the doctors provided a live video update to Dr. Asim Yusuf, Dr. Mirza, and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, revealing findings. There is no serious problem in either eye. The right eye is recovering rapidly, and vision is gradually improving.

The alarming previous report claiming 85% vision loss has been confirmed completely false. Doctors clarified that blurriness and infection were due to age-related factors and are now resolving steadily, with swelling almost gone.

Despite positive progress, Imran Khan still requires intensive medical care. After the Supreme Court order, a decision is expected today to transfer him to Al Shifa Hospital, where Dr. Qureshi and Dr. Amir Awan will continue his treatment. Additionally, on February 25, he is scheduled to receive the second dose of Ilya, a medicine previously administered at PIMS three weeks ago. Doctors also indicated that if necessary, procedures like an angiogram or laser treatment could be performed.

As per sources, Imran Khan expressed satisfaction with his treatment and personally thanked the doctors. Bushra Bibi also visited him and will meet him again tomorrow. The doctors’ detailed report is being submitted to the Supreme Court today, with a summarized copy sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Multiple reliable sources have confirmed this report from both sides, putting to rest widespread speculation about the severity of his condition.