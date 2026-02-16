Petrol Price in Pakistan increased by Rs5, Diesel by Rs7.32 per Litre for February

ISLAMABAD – Blow to Pakistanis as rates of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) have been increased by upto Rs7.32 per litre for second half of February 2026.

According to an official notification issued by the petroleum division, petrol prices were jacked up by Rs5 per litre, while high-speed diesel surged by Rs7.32 per litre, following price movements in global markets and recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Products New Prices Increase Diesel 275.70 +7.32 Petrol 258.17 +5.00

With revision, Petrol prices have also been revised upward by 2 percent, taking the ex-depot rate to Rs258.17 per litre from Rs253.17. The ex-depot price of Diesel jumped to Rs275.70 per litre, up from Rs268.38 for the current fortnight.

Despite zero general sales tax (GST) on petroleum products, consumers continue to shoulder a massive tax burden. The government is currently collecting approximately Rs105 per litre on petrol and around Rs97 per litre on diesel through various levies and duties.