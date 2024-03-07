Search

PakistanTop News

SJC declares former judge Mazahar Akbar Naqvi guilty of misconduct

Web Desk
07:37 PM | 7 Mar, 2024
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Thursday declared retired Supreme Court judge Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi guilty of misconduct.

Recommending his dismissal from service, the SJC has sent its opinion to the president of Pakistan for further action. According to the statement, the SJC took up nine complaints against former judge Naqvi and reviewed them under provision 6 of Article 206 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The SJC found him guilty of misconduct and reached the conclusion that he should have been removed from his job.  

Also, the SJC has made an amendment to Article 5 of the Judges Code of Conduct. The SJC said in a statement that allegations were levelled against the judges of Supreme Court and high courts and then these allegations were publicized. It said that many judges expressed concern at the allegations levelled against them.

The SJC said judges believe that it will be a violation of the Judges Code of Conduct if any judge responds to the baseless allegations against them. The SJC said it has reached a consensus that responding to baseless allegations would not be a violation of the Judges Code of Conduct. The Article 5 of the Judges Code of Conduct has been amended keeping in view judges’ concerns.

According to the SJC statement, the council deliberated upon six complaints against judges and found that no action was required against any judge on five of the six complaints.

The SJC issued a notice to a judge of the Balochistan High Court over a complaint and directed him to submit his reply within 14 days.

On January 10, 2024, Supreme Court Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi announced his resignation amid allegations of misconduct.

In a letter addressed to President Arif Alvi, the judge stated, “It was an honor to serve on the Lahore High Court and later the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Given the public knowledge and, to some extent, public record regarding recent circumstances, I find it untenable to continue as a Supreme Court Judge. Due process considerations also lead me to this decision.”

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

