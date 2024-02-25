Ghee, cooking oil prices go down in Pakistan ahead of Ramadan 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Utility Stores Corporation has announced significant decrease in ghee and cooking oil prices in a major relief to public ahead of Ramadan 2024.

Reports said the corporation has also reduced prices of various other items, including soap, washing powder.

The prices of ghee and cooking oil of different brands have been cut by up to Rs100 per kilogramme. The prices of the branded tea have also been reduced by up to Rs100.

The utility stores will launch the Ramadan relief package from next month for the members of the Benazir Income Support Progamme (BISP).

The holy month of fasting is expected to start on March 11 or 12 in Pakistan.