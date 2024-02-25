Rawalpindi Development Authority DG Saif Anwar’s dance video goes viral

RAWALPINDI – A video of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Saif Anwar Jappa dancing to late singing queen Noor Jahan’s all-time hit song has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the top official, who has currently been given additional charge of Rawalpindi commissioner after his predecessor resigned from the position, displaying what can you call perfect moves to the ‘Jhanjhar Di Pawan chankar’.

The viral video was shared on social media platform Snack Video, making him the target of online humour for his impeccable moves.

At the same time, the video has sparked criticism with social media users bashing the DG over the video. They said the official should focus on resolving public issues instead of making such videos.