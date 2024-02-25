Search

SBP allows exporters to use funds in foreign currency accounts without prior approval

02:54 PM | 25 Feb, 2024
SBP allows exporters to use funds in foreign currency accounts without prior approval
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan has relaxed regulations for exporters by allowing them to utilise funds in their foreign currency accounts without prior approval.

The decision has been taken in order to facilitate exporters so the exports of the country could be increased. The exporters are now not bound to take prior approval from the central bank to use the funds.

All authorized dealers and chief executives have been informed by the State Bank that exporters are allowed to use funds in their foreign currency accounts. Now, there will be no requirement for any authorization letter in this regard.

Chief Executive of Pakistan Business Council, Ehsan Malik welcomed the decision, stating that it will have positive effects on exports of goods and services.

The notification issued by the central bank in this regard will clear confusion among the exporters.

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Gold prices recover in Pakistan in line with global trend

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

