Gold rates in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,200 despite global surge

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan comes down by Rs2,200 per tola on Thursday after touching record high.
Data shared by All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) shows price of per tola gold moved down by Rs2,200, bringing it to Rs261,500.
The cost of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs1,886, now at Rs224,194. This drop follows a higher price of Rs263,700 recorded on Saturday, which had seen an increase of Rs1,700.
|Metric
|Current Price
|Change
|Gold Price (per tola)
|Rs261,500
|-Rs2,200
|Gold Price (per 10 grams)
|Rs224,194
|-Rs1,886
On the other hand, international gold prices soared to $2,516 per ounce, with an additional $20 premium, marking a $4 increase for the day.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
