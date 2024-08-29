Gold rates in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,200 despite global surge

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan comes down by Rs2,200 per tola on Thursday after touching record high.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) shows price of per tola gold moved down by Rs2,200, bringing it to Rs261,500.

The cost of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs1,886, now at Rs224,194. This drop follows a higher price of Rs263,700 recorded on Saturday, which had seen an increase of Rs1,700.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Metric Current Price Change Gold Price (per tola) Rs261,500 -Rs2,200 Gold Price (per 10 grams) Rs224,194 -Rs1,886

On the other hand, international gold prices soared to $2,516 per ounce, with an additional $20 premium, marking a $4 increase for the day.









