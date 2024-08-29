Search

Gold rates in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,200 despite global surge

Web Desk
01:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2024
Gold rates in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,200 despite global surge

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan comes down by Rs2,200 per tola on Thursday after touching record high.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) shows price of per tola gold moved down by Rs2,200, bringing it to Rs261,500.

The cost of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs1,886, now at Rs224,194. This drop follows a higher price of Rs263,700 recorded on Saturday, which had seen an increase of Rs1,700.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Metric Current Price Change
Gold Price (per tola) Rs261,500 -Rs2,200
Gold Price (per 10 grams) Rs224,194 -Rs1,886

On the other hand, international gold prices soared to $2,516 per ounce, with an additional $20 premium, marking a $4 increase for the day.

 
 

 
 
 

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 29 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 280.2
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 368.70
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.18
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

