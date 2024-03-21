Big drop in solar panel prices in Pakistan ahead of summers

LAHORE – In major relief for inflation hit people, prices of solar panels saw a considerable drop.

This drop in solar panel rates propelled the affordability of solar panels, making them more accessible for Pakistanis, who are moving toward green energy amid record increases in power tariff.

Solar Panel Prices in Pakistan 2024

In the provincial capital, rates of solar panels have recently dropped significantly. A report suggest that systems ranging from 7 to 15 kilowatts are now Rs. 200,000 less in price.

Meanwhile, the price of 7-KW system moved down by Rs1lac to Rs.825,000, while a 10-kilowatt system now costs Rs. 1.125 million.

The 12KW system saw a price drop of Rs200,000, and new price stands at Rs1.4 million. The price for a 15-kilowatt system stands at Rs1.6 million, after Rs200,000 reduction.

The sudden price saw massive drop, especially as the summer season approaches, when prices typically rise.

Last month, solar panel prices increased due to rising demand before the summer season.