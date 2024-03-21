Big drop in solar panel prices in Pakistan ahead of summers

LAHORE – In major relief for inflation hit people, prices of solar panels saw a considerable drop.
This drop in solar panel rates propelled the affordability of solar panels, making them more accessible for Pakistanis, who are moving toward green energy amid record increases in power tariff.
In the provincial capital, rates of solar panels have recently dropped significantly. A report suggest that systems ranging from 7 to 15 kilowatts are now Rs. 200,000 less in price.
Meanwhile, the price of 7-KW system moved down by Rs1lac to Rs.825,000, while a 10-kilowatt system now costs Rs. 1.125 million.
The 12KW system saw a price drop of Rs200,000, and new price stands at Rs1.4 million. The price for a 15-kilowatt system stands at Rs1.6 million, after Rs200,000 reduction.
The sudden price saw massive drop, especially as the summer season approaches, when prices typically rise.
Last month, solar panel prices increased due to rising demand before the summer season.
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.
USD to PKR
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.6
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.9
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.19
|749.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.