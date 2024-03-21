Lal masjid firebrand cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz, wife booked for anti-army speech

ISLAMABAD – Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz, and his wife have been booked under terrorism charges after his anti-military speech.

Reports in local media said two different cases were lodged against exLal Masjid cleric and his wife under multiple sections of various laws including Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The cases were registered at the Aabpara police station, one against Maulana Abdul Aziz following a complaint by Constable Javaid Anjum.

The action was taken into Maulana Aziz's criticism of armed forces during a sermon at Lal Masjid. The FIR stated that the cleric shared derogatory remarks against the army and government based on his own religious beliefs, which he later disseminated on social media.

The controversial preacher was also accused of praising banned terrorist group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan TTP and advocating militancy. The FIR also alleged that Aziz aimed to hit the army's morale and incite mutiny, creating fear and terror among the public and law enforcement.

The second case was filed against Maulana's wife Umme Hassan who threatened the police and capital administration. She expressed her opposition to cultural or musical events in Islamabad, even if they were permitted by the authorities.

The cases also mentioned Aziz's previous possession of weapons and anti-state rhetoric.