Search

PakistanTop News

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to secure bail from IHC in multiple cases

Web Desk 11:06 AM | 9 May, 2023
Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to secure bail from IHC in multiple cases
Source: PTI official (Twitter)

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has left for the federal capital to appear before Islamabad High Court (IHC) to get bail in two cases related to sedition and attempted murder.

Khan, who is facing over a hundred cases since being removed from power, left his Lahore residence in convoy.

Meanwhile, a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will take up the bail plea of the defiant leader. The pre-arrest bail petitions of PTI chief in two cases would be heard at 2:30 pm today in courtroom No.1 of Islamabad High Court. The ousted premier will be permitted to have 15 lawyers accompany him inside the courtroom.

Ahead of Imran Khan’s arrival, Islamabad Police imposed Section 144 restricting all kinds of public gatherings in the federal capital.

Earlier this month, IHC granted pre-arrest bail to the Khan till May 9 in cases.

More to follow...

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PTI reacts to ISPR statement against Imran Khan

09:20 AM | 9 May, 2023

ISPR deplores Imran Khan's "malicious allegations against a senior military officer"

08:32 PM | 8 May, 2023

Canadian politician Patrick Brown meets Imran Khan

05:09 PM | 7 May, 2023

Imran calls Shehbaz, Bilawal out for foreign tours

09:00 PM | 6 May, 2023

Toshakhana case: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi get relief from IHC against NAB notices

01:13 PM | 6 May, 2023

Imran Khan to lead PTI’s rally today to show solidarity with Chief Justice

10:10 AM | 6 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Matric Urdu paper leaked hours before exam in Sindh

11:30 AM | 9 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 9th May 2023

09:04 AM | 9 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 09, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.9 288.15
Euro EUR 314 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.8 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 191 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 9, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,400 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs196,680.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: