Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to secure bail from IHC in multiple cases

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has left for the federal capital to appear before Islamabad High Court (IHC) to get bail in two cases related to sedition and attempted murder.

Khan, who is facing over a hundred cases since being removed from power, left his Lahore residence in convoy.

Meanwhile, a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will take up the bail plea of the defiant leader. The pre-arrest bail petitions of PTI chief in two cases would be heard at 2:30 pm today in courtroom No.1 of Islamabad High Court. The ousted premier will be permitted to have 15 lawyers accompany him inside the courtroom.

Ahead of Imran Khan’s arrival, Islamabad Police imposed Section 144 restricting all kinds of public gatherings in the federal capital.

Earlier this month, IHC granted pre-arrest bail to the Khan till May 9 in cases.

More to follow...