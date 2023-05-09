Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to secure bail from IHC in multiple cases

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has left for the federal capital to appear before Islamabad High Court (IHC) to get bail in two cases related to sedition and attempted murder.
Khan, who is facing over a hundred cases since being removed from power, left his Lahore residence in convoy.
Meanwhile, a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will take up the bail plea of the defiant leader. The pre-arrest bail petitions of PTI chief in two cases would be heard at 2:30 pm today in courtroom No.1 of Islamabad High Court. The ousted premier will be permitted to have 15 lawyers accompany him inside the courtroom.
Ahead of Imran Khan’s arrival, Islamabad Police imposed Section 144 restricting all kinds of public gatherings in the federal capital.
Earlier this month, IHC granted pre-arrest bail to the Khan till May 9 in cases.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 09, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.8
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,400 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs196,680.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
