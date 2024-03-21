Sara Chaudhry reveals why she left entertainment industry at peak of her career

Former actress Sara Chaudhry, renowned in the Pakistani showbiz industry, has revealed the reason behind her decision to leave the entertainment world at the peak of her career. She attributed her departure to the passing of her beloved maternal aunt.
Sara Chaudhry recently participated in Hafiz Ahmed's podcast, where she openly discussed her decision to step away from the entertainment industry.
The former actress stated, "I began my career in showbiz in 2002 and within a few years, I had achieved considerable fame. However, in early 2010, at the height of my career, I decided to distance myself from the entertainment industry permanently."
She continued, "There was a strong inclination towards religion in my family. We placed great emphasis on performing prayers and reading the Holy Quran. Whenever I returned home from shooting, my father would always ask me how many prayers I had offered."
Sara Chaudhry further elaborated, "Despite being a well-known figure, I was not allowed to stay out late or attend showbiz parties. Whenever I travelled to other cities for shooting, there was always someone from my family accompanying me."
She said, "Due to the religious environment at home, my inclination was also towards religion. I used to pray to Allah to make me like those whom He likes."
The former actress added, "I had everything – money, fame, success – in the entertainment industry, but despite all these blessings, there was still a void in my life that made me restless. Despite all the comforts, I was not content."
During this time, my 38-year-old aunt passed away suddenly, which completely changed my life. At that moment, I realized that life could end at any moment. Many questions arose in my mind, and then I made the decision to leave the entertainment industry."
Sara Chaudhry gained fame through the TV drama serial "Chup," and she has appeared in other popular dramas including "Teray Pehlu Mein," "Bhalla," "Teri Ek Nazar," "Chahat," "Din Dhallay," and "Mere Dard Ko Jo Zuban Milay."
After stepping away from the entertainment industry, she got married and later joined the Al-Huda Institute to dedicate her life to the propagation of Islam.
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.
USD to PKR
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.6
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.9
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.19
|749.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.