Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Sara Chaudhry reveals why she left entertainment industry at peak of her career

Web Desk
01:28 PM | 21 Mar, 2024
Sara Chaudhry reveals why she left entertainment industry at peak of her career

Former actress Sara Chaudhry, renowned in the Pakistani showbiz industry, has revealed the reason behind her decision to leave the entertainment world at the peak of her career. She attributed her departure to the passing of her beloved maternal aunt. 

Sara Chaudhry recently participated in Hafiz Ahmed's podcast, where she openly discussed her decision to step away from the entertainment industry.

The former actress stated, "I began my career in showbiz in 2002 and within a few years, I had achieved considerable fame. However, in early 2010, at the height of my career, I decided to distance myself from the entertainment industry permanently."

She continued, "There was a strong inclination towards religion in my family. We placed great emphasis on performing prayers and reading the Holy Quran. Whenever I returned home from shooting, my father would always ask me how many prayers I had offered."

Sara Chaudhry further elaborated, "Despite being a well-known figure, I was not allowed to stay out late or attend showbiz parties. Whenever I travelled to other cities for shooting, there was always someone from my family accompanying me."

She said, "Due to the religious environment at home, my inclination was also towards religion. I used to pray to Allah to make me like those whom He likes."

The former actress added, "I had everything – money, fame, success – in the entertainment industry, but despite all these blessings, there was still a void in my life that made me restless. Despite all the comforts, I was not content."

During this time, my 38-year-old aunt passed away suddenly, which completely changed my life. At that moment, I realized that life could end at any moment. Many questions arose in my mind, and then I made the decision to leave the entertainment industry."

Sara Chaudhry gained fame through the TV drama serial "Chup," and she has appeared in other popular dramas including "Teray Pehlu Mein," "Bhalla," "Teri Ek Nazar," "Chahat," "Din Dhallay," and "Mere Dard Ko Jo Zuban Milay."

After stepping away from the entertainment industry, she got married and later joined the Al-Huda Institute to dedicate her life to the propagation of Islam.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

01:28 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Sara Chaudhry reveals why she left entertainment industry at peak of ...

11:21 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Babar Azam, Imamul Haq embark on Umrah journey 

09:38 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Alizeh Shah stuns fans with new hot look 

12:05 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Pakistan's viral vlogger Shiraz, sister Muskan to tour America on ...

11:59 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

Rabya Kulsoom comes up with her take on Aurat March

08:02 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

Momina Iqbal exposes social media tricks

Lifestyle

02:45 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Hollywood star Will Smith all praise for Holy Quran

03:09 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Iqrarul Hassan’s third wife Aroosa Khan shares latest video with ...

05:15 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

American rapper Lil Jon converts to Islam

07:26 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

TikToker Zulqarnain reveals how he lost Rs20m

07:53 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Ayesha Omar updates fans after collarbone surgery

10:44 AM | 19 Mar, 2024

Aima Baig trolled for her bold look in new viral pictures

Advertisement

Latest

02:02 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

9th Class Chemistry Guess Papers 2024: Check all details here

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 March 2024

1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.

USD to PKR
 Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.

Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.6 281.6
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.9 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.19 749.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: