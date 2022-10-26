Iqra Aziz Hussain and Sargun Mehta exchange compliments
Breaking barriers and complimenting the artist of a neighbouring country seems pretty challenging but Iqra Aziz's kind exchange of words with Indian actress Sargun Mehta is proof of goodwill.
Spreading like wildfire on the internet, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress and the Qismat actor share a moment of admiration and love for each other's work.
Earlier, Sargun named some of her favorite Pakistani drama serials including blockbusters Meray Paas Tum Hou and Raqeeb Se ( which stars Iqra in lead roles).
On the work front, Sargun Mehta will grace the screen with film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne co-starring Sohail Ahmed and Indian Punjabi singer/actor Diljit Dosanjh.
