Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

Former Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan retires from international cricket

Web Desk
02:25 PM | 21 Mar, 2024
Former Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan retires from international cricket

LAHORE – Javeria Khan has announced her retirement from international cricket 15 years after making her ODI debut in Kurunegala, Sri Lanka in a Women’s Asia Cup fixture against Sri Lanka on 6 May 2008.

The right-handed batter made her T20I debut against Ireland in Dublin in 2009, said a press release issued by the PCB.

Javeria went on to represent Pakistan women’s team in 228 international matches and scored 4,903 runs, which included two centuries and 25 half-centuries. She also bagged 28 international wickets.

Javeria is currently listed as the second leading run scorer in ODIs and T20Is for the Pakistan women’s team and is the only women’s cricketer from Pakistan to have scored over 2,000 runs in each format besides Bismah Maroof.

She represented Pakistan in four 50-over World Cups (2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022) and in all eight T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2023) held since its inception.

Javeria was also part of the Pakistan women’s team squad that won Gold medal in the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games held in China and South Korea, respectively.

Javeria also captained Pakistan women’s team in 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is. Among the 16 T20Is, she captained the side in two editions (2018 and 2020) of ICC Women’s T20 World Cups.

The 35-year-old Karachi born player also participated in the PCB Level 2 Cricket Coach course held in August last year in Lahore.

Javeria Khan said: “I want to call it a day and announce my retirement, however, I will be available for league cricket. I am grateful to the unwavering support I received throughout my career. I want to thank my family, teammates, the Pakistan Cricket Board, my department ZTBL for their support and guidance at each step, and my fans whose appreciation was instrumental in bringing out the best in me.”

“I have been blessed to hold Pakistan’s flag globally.”

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

02:25 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Former Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan retires from international ...

09:38 AM | 21 Mar, 2024

Pakistan eyes comeback against Jordan in World Cup Qualifier today

10:15 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Pakistan former Test captain Saeed Ahmed passes away

10:50 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

PM announces Rs2.5 million cash prize for javelin thrower Arshad ...

10:26 AM | 19 Mar, 2024

Australia cancels T20 series against Afghanistan for third time ...

11:12 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

What is Imad Wasim smoking in dressing room during PSL 9 final?

Sports

03:17 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

After Shane Watson, Darren Sammy also declines Pakistan head coach ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:11 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Govt mulls to collect tax from traders in electricity bills 

Gold & Silver

02:43 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan see whooping hike; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 March 2024

1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.

USD to PKR
 Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.

Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.6 281.6
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.9 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.19 749.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: