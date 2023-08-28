Search

Haier revolutionizes cooling solutions with launch of Pakistan's first Solar Hybrid Air Conditioner

Cutting-edge innovation Allows 100% Zero Electricity Bill, Redefining Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Web Desk 07:52 PM | 28 Aug, 2023
Haier is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics. With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, Haier continues to revolutionize the industry with groundbreaking products that enhance daily life while minimizing environmental impact.

Haier is proud to unveil an unprecedented leap in the realm of cooling solutions with the introduction of Pakistan's very first solar hybrid air conditioner. This groundbreaking innovation marks a monumental shift towards sustainable and energy-efficient living, setting new standards in the industry. The launch of the solar hybrid air conditioner underscores Haier's dedication to shaping a brighter future for generations to come. 

The Haier solar hybrid air conditioner is a groundbreaking marvel that operates entirely on solar power during daylight hours, eliminating the need for any intermediary devices such as inverters, batteries, UPS, or converters. By seamlessly integrating four 540W solar panels and establishing a direct connection to the outdoor unit, the AC functions autonomously, setting an industry precedent. This marks a historic milestone in Pakistan, where an air conditioner operates directly on solar power without any supplementary support.

For the very first time, consumers can embrace cooling technology that not only cools their spaces but also ensures zero electricity bills during daylight hours. Never before in Pakistan has an air conditioner operated directly on solar power without any intermediate support. This innovative approach significantly minimizes the concerns related to electricity costs and additional equipment expenses. As daylight graces the solar panels, the AC operates exclusively on solar energy, providing cooling comfort without the burden of utility bills. The system seamlessly switches to the grid only in case of cloudy weather, mimicking the hybrid concept found in modern-day hybrid cars. Additionally, the same holds true for nighttime operations.

Haier's commitment to innovation is exemplified further through the integration of the Haier official app, named "Hai Smart." This revolutionary application offers users real-time monitoring capabilities, allowing them to track the system's performance at their fingertips. The app offers a comprehensive overview, showcasing key figures related to solar panel energy generation, grid power consumption, and the AC's power usage. Users can witness the actual flow of solar-generated watts and, if they opt to connect to the grid, observe grid consumption as well, reinforcing a transparent and informed energy consumption experience. It's important to note that a grid connection is not obligatory; it is provided primarily as a contingency for cloudy weather or nighttime operations. The solar hybrid AC stands as a testament to Haier's dedication to combining technology and sustainability seamlessly.

Beyond the pioneering technology, Haier demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through a comprehensive offering. To ensure a smooth transition to solar-powered cooling, Haier is providing free AC and solar panel installation services across the nation. This inclusive service covers all aspects of installation, including Installation Charges, Solar Panel Frame, DC Cable, PVC Pipe for Wire, MCA Connector, DC Breaker, and Nut/Rawal Bolts. By eliminating installation complexities and costs, Haier is making solar-powered air conditioning accessible to a wider range of consumers, truly embodying its ethos of innovation for the betterment of society.

The launch of Haier's solar hybrid air conditioner represents a significant stride towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. With a commitment to eco-friendly solutions and cutting-edge technology, Haier is redefining the way we cool our spaces. The solar hybrid AC not only reduces environmental impact but also empowers consumers with greater control over their energy consumption. This historic innovation solidifies Haier's position as a frontrunner in the race towards a greener tomorrow.

For inquiries, please contact our UAN: 042 111 142 437

